Readstown receives $1M grant for well, water system infrastructure improvements

Gov. Tony Evers on July 25 announced the award of nearly $17 million in grants to 18 municipalities across Wisconsin to fund public improvement projects. The grants, which are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and are called Community Development Block Grant Public Facility (CDBG-PF) grants, award funds for critical public infrastructure projects in low- to moderate-income communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer throughout the state. Projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, and sidewalks.

The village of Readstown received $1 million for well and water system infrastructure improvements.

“From Blair to Woodville, these projects will help rebuild main streets, prevent flooding, and support family-sustaining jobs,” said Evers. “This investment is all about making sure our smaller communities get the help they need to make necessary improvements which will serve the public for years to come.”

Communities received a combined $16,693,707 in Public Facility awards.

“These projects will help repair street, sanitation, and utility infrastructure that, in some cases, have been in use for more than 50 years,” said DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “Ensuring that people have reliable public utilities will make a big difference for residents, main streets, and local businesses across the state, and we’re grateful to Governor Evers for his ongoing support.”

Wisconsin receives Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and distributes those funds toward public facility, housing, and economic development projects that benefit individuals with low to moderate incomes. A total of $14,690,058 in match funding from applicants will be leveraged with the CDBG-PF 2022 awards.

The Department of Administration’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources administers Wisconsin’s Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program.