The congregations of Peace Lutheran Church of Readstown and Kickapoo United Lutheran Church of rural Soldiers Grove invite the public to worship with them this Lenten season. Wednesday evening services, to be held at 7 p.m., will be centered on the theme, “A Lenten Journey.”
The Lenten season began with an Ash Wednesday service at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church March 6. Peace Lutheran Church will host the next service March 13, with subsequent midweek services alternating between the two churches. Soup will be served prior to each service, from 6-6:45 p.m. All are welcome to come for this time of food and fellowship; freewill offering will go toward designated missions.
Both churches will hold Palm Sunday worship services on April 14; Peace holds services at 9 a.m. and Kickapoo United worships at 10:30 a.m.
