Labor Day, which to some people signals the unofficial last day of summer, will be celebrated by area communities with softball games, food, music and children’s games.
Readstown
The village’s 42nd annual celebration is Sept. 1-3.
The 11th annual Readstown Tractor Pull will be held Sept. 1 and 2. Saturday is the Farmer’s Day Pull; weigh-in starts at noon, followed by pulling at 2 p.m. The classes are Farm-N/A, Open and Open N/A.
Sunday’s tractor pull starts with the weigh-in at 11 a.m., followed by pulling at noon. There is a $20 entry fee. The classes include Antique, Improved Antique, Farm N/A and Powder Puff. The Powder Puff class is for fun and there isn’t an entry fee. For more information on the tractor pull, call Jim at 608-606-3798, Todd at 608-606-0207 or Monte at 608-632-3088.
A bean bag tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday. Participants must sign up by 10 a.m. The registration fee is $20 a couple, with 100 percent payback. Contact Emerald Faulkner at 608-485-2866 for more information.
Monday is Kids Day. Bike races begin at 10 a.m., with registration starting at 9 a.m. There will be a 4-5-year-old Miniature King and Queen drawing following the bike races.
Monday also features barbecued chicken served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the parade at 2 p.m. Call 629-5116 for more information about the parade.
The celebration will also include food. The Kickapoo Wrestling Cub will serve lunch Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Readstown Fire Department will dish up pork sandwiches Sunday.
There will be softball and co-ed tournaments all days. For information about the tournaments, call Chad Larson at 629-5570.
Stoddard
The Stoddard Bergen Fire Department will host its 59th Annual Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser in the village park, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
The men’s softball tournament starts Friday at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s activities begin with a pancake breakfast served by Stoddard Legion Post 315 at the Legion Hall at 7 a.m. Other activities include the women’s softball tournament at 9 a.m., a family movie at 8:30 p.m. and music by DJ Doctors DJ from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The men’s softball tournament continues Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday also includes PK’s “Best Ever” Chicken Que being served at 11 a.m. until all the food is gone, a sawdust pile at 1 p.m. and music by Divided Highway from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The Lions club will serve food and refreshment all weekend. In addition, there will be kids inflatable and games from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, SBFD fire prevention and child safety seat information from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and the La Crosse American Legion Voitures 40 & 8 Train from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a chance for people to purchase raffle tickets for Badger/Nebraska Cornhusker Football tickets (the game is Oct. 6) and other prizes. Raffle winners will be announced Sunday at 7 p.m. New this year, all softball games will be played at the main diamond in the Stoddard Park. Events will be held rain or shine.
