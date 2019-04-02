"Portraits From Rural Wisconsin," a new documentary, premieres 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11 on Wisconsin Public Television.
Journey through four seasons in western Wisconsin to discover personal portraits of rural residents and the increasing challenges they face. Hard-working neighbors still share the sentiment that “rural life is the best life,” even as they look for new solutions to continuing economic and cultural change. Featured in the documentary are residents from the communities of Pepin, Durand, Readstown, Gays Mills, Soldiers Grove, Seneca and Arcadia.
Produced in part with a 2017 Marquette University O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism received by the documentary’s filmmaker and WPT producer Andy Soth, the film presents a series of interwoven portraits depicting the hardships, change and hope of rural life.
"Portraits From Rural Wisconsin" will be available for free online viewing at wpt.org shortly before broadcast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.