A Readstown woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 131 in the town of Kickapoo, Tuesday, Nov. 19, at about 6:45 a.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Krystal K. Howell, 29, was driving a passenger car northbound on State Hwy. 131, just north of the village of Readstown. Howell slowed to avoid striking a deer and lost control. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. Howell sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.
