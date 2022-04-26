 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Readstown woman injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 56

  • 0

A Readstown woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash April 22 on State Hwy. 56 east of Lewison Lane in the town of Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 10:53 a.m. it received a 911 call reporting the single-vehicle rollover crash. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they determined that the driver, Carly M. Carpenter, 28, was trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Carpenter was extricated by the Viroqua Fire Department and transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. It was determined that Carpenter had lost control while negotiating a curve in the rain. Her vehicle had crossed the centerline and overturned.

This accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending April 18.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News