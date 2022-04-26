Readstown woman injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 56

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 10:53 a.m. it received a 911 call reporting the single-vehicle rollover crash. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they determined that the driver, Carly M. Carpenter, 28, was trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Carpenter was extricated by the Viroqua Fire Department and transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. It was determined that Carpenter had lost control while negotiating a curve in the rain. Her vehicle had crossed the centerline and overturned.