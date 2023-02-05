A Readstown woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover Feb. 4 on U.S. Hwy. 14 near S. Brookeville Road in the town of Viroqua.

At about 1:30 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch center received a report of the rollover. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the driver, Kelly R. Kerrigan, 26, was driving east on U.S. Hwy. 14 when she left the roadway, the vehicle rolled and came to rest in a field. Kerrigan was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.