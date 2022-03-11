ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to spring forward safely as daylight saving time begins

MADISON, Wis. – It is time to spring forward by making sure you are prepared for emergencies. Sunday, March 13, marks the start of daylight saving time. While clocks move ahead an hour, ReadyWisconsin is encouraging people to spring into action and review your safety checklist.

“Daylight saving time is a good time to reset and get ready as we get closer to the start of severe weather season,” said acting Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “We urge everyone to take steps to protect their families and homes from possible emergencies or unexpected disasters.”

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m.

ReadyWisconsin recommends every family have an emergency plan in place in the event of a natural disaster or any emergency. If you already have a plan, spring is a great time to review it with family members and make any necessary updates.

It is also a good time to assemble or restock a home or vehicle emergency kit. Check for expired products or items that may need to be replaced. Home emergency kits should include items that are needed if someone is stuck at home for a few days, or to grab-and-go if you need to leave the area. A well-stocked kitchen makes dealing with an emergency or disaster easier, and ensure your family and pets have what they need to stay safe.

For a home emergency kit, it is important to have a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water in your home. ReadyWisconsin recommends having enough water stored to provide a gallon per person, per day over a three-day period. Other items in a home emergency kit should include:

• Flashlight

• Extra batteries

• First aid kit

• Whistle, horn, or another device to signal or help

• Photocopy of person identification, such as a driver’s license

• List of emergency contacts

• Personal medical information and medications

Do not forget about your pets! A pet emergency kit should include many of the same items needed for the human members of your family. Pet kits should include:

• Identification tags on collars

• Medications, immunization records

• Leashes or pet carrier

• Current photos of you with your pets

Daylight saving time is also a chance to replace your batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The National Fire Protection Association recommends changing the batteries in your alarms every six months. Alarm sensors can wear out, and it is recommended you replace smoke alarms at least every 10 years and carbon monoxide detectors every five to seven years.

For more tips on emergency preparedness or what to stock in an emergency kit, visit: http://readywisconsin.wi.gov. You can also follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook (www.facebook.com/readywisconsin) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/readywisconsin).

