ReadyWisconsin offers tips for a safe Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. –Whether you are hitting the road or spending time at home, ReadyWisconsin is encouraging everyone to make safety a priority this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

“While the coronavirus pandemic put a lot of travel plans on hold, increasing vaccination rates will likely have many people eyeing a getaway,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “No matter how you are spending the extended weekend, it’s important to plan ahead and keep safety in mind.”

If you are traveling, make sure your vehicle is ready for the trip by packing an emergency kit. Kits should include items such as a first-aid kit, fresh water, and non-perishable snacks. Make sure you also have a cell phone charger that works in your vehicle.

With temperatures warming up, it’s important to never leave people or pets inside a parked car. Even if it’s just for a few minutes, temperatures inside a vehicle can climb to dangerous levels quickly.