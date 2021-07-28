'ReAwakening' community art exhibit opens at The Commons in Viroqua

Sunday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be an opening reception for a new exhibit of original artwork at The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua. Many people are aware of this unique time when we are seeing our world in a new way. The idea of a Renaissance or reawakening appeals to the many Viroqua area artists who are participating.

Some of the artists explore spiritual themes, imagine the merging of life and death, focus on awareness of environmental concerns, and the vital awakening to the spirit. Most of the art in this show is newly created for ReAwakening. Carla Christ, Sarah Caldwell, Natalie Hinahara, Vicki Lynn Ramsay and Erika Broser are a few of the artists in this stunning and thought-provoking show.

Join the artists for refreshments outside in the yard and in the cafe to view the works, rain or shine. Ongoing, the exhibit will be available for viewing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 3 to 6 p.m.

