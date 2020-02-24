Recorder teacher to hold workshops in Viroqua

Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School will welcome recorder teacher Mary Halverson Waldo to the school for a workshop on March 9 and 10. Waldo will be teaching classes to both PRWS and Viroqua Elementary School students during her visit to Viroqua.
Additionally, Waldo will be presenting a workshop for adult recorder players on March 10 in the music room at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School. Players of any level are welcome for the session, which will include work on tone, articulation and recorder ensemble music from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Those who haven't played recently and want to brush up on fundamentals are invited to come at 6 p.m. This event is free but an RSVP is required by March 4. Email Stephanie Pedretti at stephaniepedrettimusic@zoho.com or call 608-632-2607 to RSVP or with questions.
Waldo specializes in both teaching and performing the recorder. She holds a Master of Music from the New England Conservatory of Music. As a Suzuki Recorder Teacher Trainer, she has taught recorder teachers and students in the U..S, South America and Europe. She has performed with the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra, Bach Society of Minnesota, Fayerweather Friends, Pittsburgh Opera and numerous other chamber groups. She is also the education editor for the “American Recorder” journal. This event is supported by a grant from the American Recorder Society.