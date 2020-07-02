Red Cross blood drive planned in Readstown

Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of blood donation sites have been closed and the need for blood is now critical.
To assist with this urgent need, Peace Lutheran Church in Readstown will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are preferred; please call Scott at 608-609-0385 to schedule one. Walk-ins will be accepted until all slots are filled.
The American Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control at donation sites. Call Site Coordinator Sue Anderson at 608-642-1795 with any questions.
