Red Cross to hold blood drive in Readstown

Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant; volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of blood donation sites have been closed and the need for blood is now critical. As part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter-in-place declarations. Rest assured that the American Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control at donation sites.
To assist with this urgent need, Peace Lutheran Church in Readstown will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are preferred; please call Scott at 608-609-0385 to schedule one. Walk-ins will be accepted until all slots are filled. The Red Cross greatly appreciates the generosity of the public during this uncertain time.
Call Site Coordinator Sue Anderson at 608-642-1795 if you have any questions.
