Red Cross to hold blood drive in Viroqua

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, Tuesday, Sept. 28, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Help save a life. Donate blood!
