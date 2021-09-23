 Skip to main content
Red Cross to hold blood drive in Viroqua

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, Tuesday, Sept. 28, from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Help save a life. Donate blood!

