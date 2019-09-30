The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced that Refuge special use permits and trap tags for the 2019-20 furbearer trapping season on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge will be issued beginning Oct. 15 at the following locations:
- Winona District, 51 East 4th St., Room 203, Winona, MN, Phone 507-454-7351, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- La Crosse District, N5727 County Road Z, Onalaska, WI, Phone 608-779-2399, Monday-Friday, 8: a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- McGregor District, 470 Cliffhaven Road, Prairie du Chien, WI, Phone 608-326-0515 Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- Savanna District, 7071 Riverview Road,Thomson, IL, Phone: 815-273-2732, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regulations require that trappers possess a Refuge permit and trap tags to trap furbearers on the Refuge. Trap tags must be obtained in person and trappers must have a valid 2019-2020 state trapping license in their possession when obtaining trap tags. Wisconsin residents must provide printed proof of trapping privileges at time of application. Refuge employees do not have access the WIDNR electronic system to verify privileges via conservation card or driver's license.
Each trapper will receive 40 trap tags with their permit. All traps placed on the Refuge must have a tag attached. Refuge trapping permits are issued for a fee of $30 for trappers 18 years or older and $5 for trappers under age 18. Only cash and checks can be accepted.
Trappers who did not return their fur catch report for the 2018-19 seasons will not be issued a trapping permit for this year.
Additional information can be found in the Refuge’s Furbearer Management Plan available on the web at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/upper_mississippi_river/ or by contacting one of the District offices.
