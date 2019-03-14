The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) in partnership with the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium (WLIC) is reminding anyone who owns livestock to register the location where animals are kept. This is referred to as premises registration.
Whether you have one animal or thousands, and regardless if your facility is required to be licensed, state law requires any location that keeps livestock to be registered with DATCP. There is no cost to register and the information you provide is confidential. DATCP uses the information to rapidly respond to animal disease outbreaks in order to protect animal health, the food supply, public safety and Wisconsin’s agriculture economy.
Examples of locations with livestock that need to register include the following:
• Farms and hobby farms;
• Backyard poultry flocks;
• Veterinary clinics with large animal hospital facilities;
• Stables;
• Livestock exhibitions, markets, and feedlots;
• Dealers and haulers that keep livestock on their property;
• Slaughter, rendering, and dead animal facilities;
• Any other location where livestock is kept or congregated.
Between March and July, DATCP will mail over 60,000 renewals to current livestock premises registrants. Current registrants must renew their livestock premises by July 31. If you no longer have livestock, you must report this to update your location. DATCP conducts renewals every three years.
If you need to register a new location, more information is available on DATCP’s website at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PremisesRegistration.aspx. Those who have livestock and do not register their location are subject to fines and are not eligible for a state indemnity payment for animals condemned due to disease exposure.
More information about premises registration is available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PremisesRegistration.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.