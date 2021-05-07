REMINDER: Wisconsin DMV extensions for driver license renewal for drivers age 60 and over ends May 21

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates that nearly 20,000 drivers over age 60 have yet to renew licenses which expired after March 12, 2020. The DMV extended the renewal period to help keep these higher-risk customers safe during the health emergency. The renewal deadline extensions expire May 21, 2021.

Most drivers up to age 64 are eligible to renew their license online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL. Drivers age 65 and older will need to visit a DMV to renew their license prior to May 21, 2021.

Customers can reduce their time in the DMV service center by beginning the process online:

• Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically.

• Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide.

Many drivers age 60 and above who have not yet renewed received a courtesy email reminder because they subscribed to DMV’s eNotify service. The reminder includes direct links to the Wisconsin DMV webpages (which end in .gov). Drivers who subscribe to eNotify receive email or text renewal reminders and account activity alerts instead of receiving postcards or letters.