Reopened VIVA Gallery features art festival winner Herb Johnson

VIVA Gallery in Viroqua will be reopening on a limited basis on June 3, with hours from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. While VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday artist reception remains on hold, the gallery will still feature guest artists. This month the gallery will honor Herb Johnson, who was the winner of the 2019 Driftless Area Art Festival’s People’s Choice Award at last September’s festival. This award is sponsored by VIVA Gallery and includes a cash prize and a month as VIVA’s guest artist. Johnson’s metal sculptures of Wisconsin life are a fitting reminder of the resilience of nature.
Johnson was born in Los Angeles and grew up on the West Coast, in southern California, Oregon and then Arizona. He studied art at Arizona State University and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in drawing and painting in 1975. After moving to Wisconsin in 1980, he received his teaching certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and became an educator at Arrowhead High School for 26 years, where he taught jewelry making and art metals. He earned a Masters in Art Education from Mt. Mary College in 2006
Johnson retired several years ago to his farm in Alma, Wis., and takes his inspiration from the natural world around him. He fabricates large metal insects, birds and fish, all larger than life and an immediate fit with the landscape they inhabit.
Johnson’s sculptures and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA throughout the month of June. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and the status of future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception is normally followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. While restaurants remained closed, Rooted Spoon is providing themed meals for pick-up each Thursday. Information can be found at www.rootedspoon.com.
