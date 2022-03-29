Reopening of Viroqua Area Schools' Bigley Pool delayed; leak scheduled for repair in mid-April

The reopening of James P. Bigley Pool at Viroqua Area Schools won’t be happening as soon as the school district had anticipated. An update was presented to the school board at its meeting, Monday, March 21.

Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the leak was located by American Leak Detection Services and Newman Pools will do the repairs. The leak is scheduled to be fixed mid-April. The repair is anticipated to take about a week to complete. After the repair has been completed, the entire system will be pressure tested to help identify any other problems. According to the school district’s website, “Opening of the pool will depend on this and other repairs identified, along with staffing and training of lifeguards. We are hoping to be able to open the pool by mid-June.”

During the meeting, Brendel said people have been tolerant and patient with the delayed opening. District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the repairs are specialty work, and the district anticipated there would be problems after the pool had been closed so long.

Brendel said custodians have been able to make other repairs at the swimming pool.

The school board also received updates on facility planning and the community visioning event from Burkhalter.

Burkhalter said HSR Associates, Inc. and Miron Construction were hired to help the school district go through the facility planning process. The community will be able to give its input April 19-20. On April 19 there will be an in-person community input session in the high school/middle school commons at 6 p.m. and a virtual option at 7:30 p.m. On April 20 there will be an in-person community input session in the high school/middle school commons at 9 a.m. Postcards will be sent via every door direct mailing.

“We wanted to make sure to get it (the postcard) out to everybody and have options for people to respond,” Burkhalter said. He said the district also wanted to hit multiple demographics and work shifts by offering in-person and virtual options for people to give input about facility planning.

Because the facilities study community input sessions will be held in April, Burkhalter said the district will move the community visioning event from May 12-14 to Nov. 10-12. The event, originally scheduled for November 2021, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Howick Associates, based in Madison, was contracted in May of 2021 to help with the district visioning process.

Burkhalter also gave an update on the early learning center located at 601 Arena Drive. He said Sharon Engh, the center’s director, is working on grant applications and is looking at bringing in multiple people to help with the planning process. He said there will be less construction on the building than expected. He said there are parking lot issues such as sloping and cracks that need to be addressed and more parking will have to be added. In addition, the southeast corner of the property will be developed for a playground.

“We’ve had good feedback; the community is excited about this,” Burkhalter said.

School board members approved the following retirements: Mary Erickson-Hare, middle school ELA, 26 years; and Tammy Mastin, Grade 1, 29 years.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

