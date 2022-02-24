Reopening of Viroqua Area Schools' Bigley Pool delayed

Reopening of the James P. Bigley Pool at Viroqua Area Schools is delayed because of a leak. An update was presented to the school board at its meeting, Monday, Feb. 21.

Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the pool was filled with water and “it looked great”; however, the keep fill valve continued running, indicating water loss someplace, so the pumps were shut off in order to inspect for leaks. He said the pool was losing a couple inches of water a day.

He said every resource was used to try and find the leak. The decision was made to drain the pool instead of slowly letting it go down. Brendel said after the pool was drained, the drains were checked, as were the filters, and everything seemed to look good.

Brendel said there is a break in the system. “By luck we found it; we truly believe that’s where we are losing water,” he said. “It’s not going to be a quick fix, especially this time of year. They will have to saw into the floor of the pool, fix the pipe, re-pour the cement and re-tile the area they took out.” He said a full leak detection test will be conducted as part of the repair process. “We think we identified where the leak is. We should have more certainty the leak is truly the leak (by doing a full leak detection test).”

Brendel said the pool was without water since September of 2019. He said they don’t know what caused the break in the system.

Brendel said the school district and the La Crosse Area YMCA will work on staffing as soon as they can. He said with the repairs, the district is looking to possibly reopen the pool toward the end of March or into April.

The board received an update on the community visioning event set for May 12-14. The event, originally scheduled for November 2021, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Howick Associates, based in Madison, was contracted in May of 2021 to help with the district visioning process.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said May 12 will focus on the district’s past, May 13 will focus on the present and such topics as how the district is achieving and where the strengths and weaknesses are, and May 14 will focus on the future five to 10 years out and what type of district the community expects.

“This should really be an awesome conversation for us to have to continue strategic planning moving forward,” Burkhalter said.

He said it is expected that 125 to 150 people will attend.

School board members accepted the retirement of Mary Kay Boland, kindergarten teacher, and appointed Jamie Reese, community engagement specialist, and Randy Gabrielson, bus route driver. The board also approved the trap club co-op with De Soto Area Schools.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

