Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) will hold listening sessions across the 96th Assembly District to hear from constituents on their priorities for the 2023-25 state budget. Information regarding the listening sessions is as follows:

“Every two years the legislature needs to write a state budget. My legislative colleagues and I hold listening sessions to better learn what our constituents would like see included in the budge,” said Oldenburg. “I look forward to discussing the budget proposal with my constituents, and encourage them to share their ideas."