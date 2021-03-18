 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Loren Oldenburg sets state budget listening sessions
0 comments

Rep. Loren Oldenburg sets state budget listening sessions

  • 0

Rep. Loren Oldenburg (Viroqua) has announced plans to hold state budget listening sessions in Crawford, Vernon and Monroe counties on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9.

“Last legislative session there was a great response for the Wisconsin State Budget Listening Sessions that were held in Crawford, Vernon and Monroe counties,” said Oldenburg. “These first three listening sessions will provide a nice time to discuss our state budget.”

Oldenburg will be available to meet with constituents at the locations and times listed below:

Crawford County Office Hours

Where: Prairie du Chien City Hall, 214 E. Blackhawk Ave., Prairie du Chien

When: Thursday, April 8, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Vernon County Office Hours

Where: Gassers Bar & Grill, 902 N. Main St., Viroqua

When: Friday, April 9, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Monroe County Office Hours

Where: Cashton VFW, 905 Front St., Cashton

When: Friday, April 9, from 5 to 6 p.m.

FILE -- Loren Oldenburg mug

Oldenburg
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News