Rep. Loren Oldenburg sets state budget listening sessions

Rep. Loren Oldenburg (Viroqua) has announced plans to hold state budget listening sessions in Crawford, Vernon and Monroe counties on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9.

“Last legislative session there was a great response for the Wisconsin State Budget Listening Sessions that were held in Crawford, Vernon and Monroe counties,” said Oldenburg. “These first three listening sessions will provide a nice time to discuss our state budget.”

Oldenburg will be available to meet with constituents at the locations and times listed below:

Crawford County Office Hours

Where: Prairie du Chien City Hall, 214 E. Blackhawk Ave., Prairie du Chien

When: Thursday, April 8, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Vernon County Office Hours

Where: Gassers Bar & Grill, 902 N. Main St., Viroqua

When: Friday, April 9, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Monroe County Office Hours

Where: Cashton VFW, 905 Front St., Cashton

When: Friday, April 9, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0