Rep. Loren Oldenburg sworn in for 3rd Assembly term

Loren Oldenburg swearing-in

Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) signs the Assembly book after being sworn in on Jan. 3. Oldenburg represents the 96th Assembly District, which includes most of Vernon County, and the southern half of Monroe County.

 Contributed photo

Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) was sworn in as representative for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly District on Jan. 3. Oldenburg was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in November of 2018.

“I am honored to serve as the representative for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly District for the 2023 legislative session,” stated Oldenburg. “We have a lot of important decisions to make this session, most importantly, the biennial budget process. I am looking forward to working on the budget, authoring legislation, and serving on Assembly Committees.”

Throughout the 2023 legislative session, Oldenburg will be serving as the Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Environment. Oldenburg will also serve as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture, and as a member of the Assembly Committee on Energy and Utilities.

On January 3, 2023, Wisconsin State Officers and Legislators were sworn into office at the State Capitol. Constitutional offices swore in Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, State Treasurer-elect John Lieber and Secretary of State Doug La Follette. For the 106th session of the State Legislature, the Senate swore in seven new members: five Republicans and two Democrats, and the Assembly swore in 24 new members: 16 Republicans and eight Democrats.

Watch full programs:

-State Officers Inauguration: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/03/2023-inauguration-ceremony-for-state-officers

-State Senate Inauguration: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/03/2023-wisconsin-state-senate-inauguration-ceremony

-State Assembly Inauguration: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/03/2023-wisconsin-state-assembly-inauguration-ceremony

