Rep. Loren Oldenburg sworn in for 3rd Assembly term

Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) was sworn in as representative for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly District on Jan. 3. Oldenburg was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in November of 2018.

“I am honored to serve as the representative for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly District for the 2023 legislative session,” stated Oldenburg. “We have a lot of important decisions to make this session, most importantly, the biennial budget process. I am looking forward to working on the budget, authoring legislation, and serving on Assembly Committees.”

Throughout the 2023 legislative session, Oldenburg will be serving as the Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Environment. Oldenburg will also serve as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture, and as a member of the Assembly Committee on Energy and Utilities.