Rep. Loren Oldenburg to hold additional Wisconsin State Budget listening sessions

Rep. Loren Oldenburg (Viroqua) announced plans on April 1 to hold three additional state budget listening sessions in La Farge, Gays Mills and Hillsboro on Friday, April 9, and Friday, April 16.

“I am looking forward to holding three more Wisconsin State Budget listening sessions,” said Oldenburg. “All of the listening sessions will be held in different communities in the 96th district.”

Oldenburg will be available to meet with constituents at the locations and times listed below:

La Farge Office Hours

Where: Kickapoo Valley Reserve, South 3661 State Highway 131, La Farge

When: Friday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gays Mills Office Hours

Where: Gays Mills Community Commerce Center – Board Room, 16381 State Highway 131, Gays Mills

When: Friday, April 16, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Hillsboro Office Hours

Where: Hillsboro Public Library, 819 High Avenue, Hillsboro, Wisconsin 54634

When: Friday, April 16, from 4 to 5 p.m.

