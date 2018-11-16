Sahnje McGonigle has joined the staff of the Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times as a reporter.
“I became interested in writing for newspapers because of my dad being a writer,” McGonigle said. “As a high school student I was a reporter for the newspapers he had owned.”
After high school, he continued on to study political science and mass communication at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. “I look forward to learning more and becoming a part of the communities of Westby and Viroqua.”
McGonigle can be reached at 608-637-5625 or Sahnje.McGonigle@lee.net.
