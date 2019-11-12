Rep. Ron Kind has announced that representatives from his district offices will hold open office hours in all 18 counties within Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District during the week of Nov. 18.
Kind’s office can assist Wisconsinites having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other federal agencies. Representatives from his office are also available to meet by scheduled appointment in either of his La Crosse or Eau Claire offices. More information can also be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.
Kind’s staff will be available in the immediate area during the dates, times and locations listed below:
Monday, Nov. 18
- De Soto, 10-11 a.m., De Soto Village Hall, 115 Houghton St.;
- Cashton, 1-2 p.m., Cashton Village Office 811 Main St.;
- Coon Valley, 3-4 p.m., Coon Valley Village Hall – meeting room, 108 Roosevelt St.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Hillsboro, 10-11 a.m., Hillsboro Public Library 819 High Ave., Hillsboro;
- Soldiers Grove, 1-2 p.m., Soldiers Grove Village Office 102 Passive Sun Drive, Soldiers Grove.
