Residents invited to take part in Viroqua Area Schools Community Conversation

Viroqua Area Schools Community Conversation will be held Nov. 10, 11 and 12 in the Viroqua Middle/High School commons, 100 Blackhawk Drive, Viroqua.

All VAS District residents are invited to join VAS in establishing long-term priorities for students’ success during and beyond their K-12 education.

The times are as follows: Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participation in all three sessions in requested.

Childcare and meals will be provided. Please register for the event by Oct. 25 at https://bit.ly/VASVision.

This event is not related to the Nov. 8 referendum.

Viroqua: Proud of the Past. Focused on the Future.