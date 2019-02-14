The Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua has been a fixture on the city’s Main Street since 1922, and has undergone many changes over the years.
When it first opened 97 years ago, the theater was decorated in the classical revival style. According to historictempletheatre.com, “Nine years after opening, the Temple’s interior was modified to the Art Deco style when ‘talkies’ came to town. The quick makeover sought to modernize the building, appealing to the movie-goers of the 1930’s. The Paramount-Publix movie theatre chain remodeled the Temple with avant-garde Art Deco styles viewed as the cutting edge of popular architecture. The decorating team added paneling and stylized columns, featuring new colors of gold, black, and red. The theatre received an impressive marquee; the most important and distinctive identifying feature of any movie theatre.”
During 2000 and 2001, the theater house and main lobby were restored to their classical revival decor. The 2018-19 season marks the 19th year the theater has been home to a series of season shows. In October 2017, movies returned to the theater’s screen.
As with any older structure, maintenance and restoration is ongoing. ARTT spent $75,000 to tuck point the brick and cap the roof. The project began in August and wrapped up at the end of October, beginning of November.
“Tuck pointing was done all in the back of the building,” said Jess Reed, executive director. “It was in desperate need of repair.”
Reed said in the theater house, the plaster was bubbling because of the moisture from the bricks’ mortar.
When the tuck pointing was finished, Reed said, the company hired to do the job put a sealer on the brick which does not allow moisture to soak in. “It will last 10 years.” The plaster inside the theater house will be fixed.
The marquee is also in need of repair. Reed said that in 1995 the marquee’s interior was rewired (it’s still in good shape) and the exterior was repainted. He said there is “major flaking” on the marquee and when it’s restored it would be powder coated, which fuses paint to metal.
Reed said the marquee is a symbol of Viroqua and has become “front and center in a lot of images” of downtown.
In addition to repainting the marquee, there is a need for new letters and LED lighting.
“The rivets on the (marquee’s) façade have deteriorated,” Reed said. “It’s good from afar, but far from good.”
Reed and the ARTT Board of Directors are in the research stage of who to hire for restoration of the marquee. He said restoration would be done in sections.
“They would take off a section to re-fabricate parts and it would be a mix of old and new to be seamless and would be brought back,” he said. “There are very few places to do the work we are looking at.”
The estimate for the marquee’s repair is in excess of $100,000, Reed said.
Reed said the ARTT Board of Directors is also looking into a couple other separate projects — replacing the theater’s seats – they’d be larger with a historic look — and installing doors between Encore and the theater’s lobby, making Encore part of the box office and concessions.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the Temple Theatre may send a check (made payable to ARTT) to: Historic Temple Theatre, P.O. Box 107, Viroqua, WI 54665, or go to historictempletheatre.com.
