'Retaining rural businesses through employee ownership' topic of workshop in Viroqua

Are you looking for someone to buy your business? Would you like to attract a buyer to a business in your community? Finding buyers can be difficult. In rural communities, where many business owners are aging, business transition is an important issue.
For rural businesses with 10 to 100 employees, selling to employees may be an option. Employees are already invested in the local business, and current employees are less likely to buy and move the business to another location.
Vernon Economic Development Association, in partnership with University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives and Cooperative Development Services, wants to help rural businesses and communities consider employee ownership.
They are co-hosting a workshop on March 5 to create awareness and knowledge about converting rural businesses to employee-owned cooperatives. At the workshop, participants will learn about: Selling a business to employees, case studies and data on employee business transitions, steps in the conversion process and resources you will need along the way.
This event would be beneficial for economic and business development officials, owners and managers of businesses, prospective employee-owners and business support professionals. It will be held Thursday, March 5, at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua, from 3-4:30 p.m. There is no cost but space is limited, so please register online at https://z.umn.edu/SellingtoWorkers.