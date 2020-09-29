Retreat celebrates World's Fair with parade

Although the 101st Retreat World’s Fair was celebrated in a scaled-back way Saturday because of the coronavirus pandemic, it didn’t stop spectators from taking in the famous two-way parade.

This year’s event didn’t include the tractor pull or dance. The horse show was held, as was a trap shoot. Even though the Retreat Sportsmen’s Club building was closed to dining, people had the opportunity to pre-order to-go charcoal chicken dinners.

The 102nd annual Retreat World’s Fair is Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

