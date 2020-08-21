Retreat World's Fair to be held Sept. 26

The Retreat Sportsmen’s Club will hold a scaled-back 101st Retreat World’s Fair, Saturday, Sept. 26.
“It’s going to be a little bit laid back,” said Dave Walleser, president of the Retreat Sportsmen’s Club.
This year’s event will not include the tractor pull or dance. The traditional two-way parade will step off at noon and after the parade carryout-only charcoal chicken dinners will be served. Tickets for the chicken dinners must be purchased in advance by contacting Walleser at 608-498-5024 or Wade Buckles, club treasurer, at 608-317-5532, or by stopping at the Retreat Sportsmen’s Club Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Dinner orders will be taken until Friday, Sept. 4.
The club’s building won’t be open for dining, Walleser said, so people can take their meals home, sit in the club’s yard or in their vehicles. “It’s up to them,” he said.
In addition to the two-way parade and the charcoal chicken dinners, there will be a trap shoot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the annual horse show will be held; however, the time has yet to be determined.
Handwashing stations will be available on the grounds, as will portable toilets.
“We’re going to try to do the best we can maintaining social distancing and take precautions,” Walleser said. “We suggest masks.”
Walleser said the club decided to go ahead with longtime event because it has never been canceled.
“We put a lot of consideration (into whether or not) to axe it for this year, but it was voted by the club and officers to go ahead and to also take proper precautions,” he said.
Walleser said the club had a lot of feedback from people expressing their hope that the fair wouldn’t be canceled because of the pandemic.
“On behalf of the club, we want everyone to have a good, happy, safe time at the event,” Walleser said. “Please take others into consideration. Please stay home if you don’t feel well.”
Walleser said planning for the 101st event has been hectic in light of the pandemic, but he and the club are looking forward to a safe and successful event.
More information and updates about the Retreat World’s Fair can be found at www.rsc1963.org or by following the sportsmen’s club on Facebook.
Retreat is located 10 miles east of De Soto just off Hwy. 82 on County Hwy. N.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
