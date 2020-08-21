Retreat World's Fair to be held Sept. 26

The Retreat Sportsmen’s Club will hold a scaled-back 101st Retreat World’s Fair, Saturday, Sept. 26.

“It’s going to be a little bit laid back,” said Dave Walleser, president of the Retreat Sportsmen’s Club.

This year’s event will not include the tractor pull or dance. The traditional two-way parade will step off at noon and after the parade carryout-only charcoal chicken dinners will be served. Tickets for the chicken dinners must be purchased in advance by contacting Walleser at 608-498-5024 or Wade Buckles, club treasurer, at 608-317-5532, or by stopping at the Retreat Sportsmen’s Club Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Dinner orders will be taken until Friday, Sept. 4.

The club’s building won’t be open for dining, Walleser said, so people can take their meals home, sit in the club’s yard or in their vehicles. “It’s up to them,” he said.

In addition to the two-way parade and the charcoal chicken dinners, there will be a trap shoot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the annual horse show will be held; however, the time has yet to be determined.

Handwashing stations will be available on the grounds, as will portable toilets.

“We’re going to try to do the best we can maintaining social distancing and take precautions,” Walleser said. “We suggest masks.”

Walleser said the club decided to go ahead with longtime event because it has never been canceled.

“We put a lot of consideration (into whether or not) to axe it for this year, but it was voted by the club and officers to go ahead and to also take proper precautions,” he said.