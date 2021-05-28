Ribbon-cutting set for Vernon Acres Senior Living in Viroqua

Vernon Acres Senior Living invites the public to attend a ceremony and ribbon-cutting Wednesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. to commemorate the opening of the new assisted living expansion. The event will be held at the new Vernon Acres Senior Living facility, located directly behind Vernon Manor at 1319 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua. Guests can enjoy light refreshments and take a socially-distanced walking tour of the new facility.

Over the past 125-plus years Vernon Manor has provided exceptional services to residents of Vernon County and the surrounding area and now with the expansion of the continuum of care through the Vernon Acres Senior Living project, 32-unit Residential Care Apartment Complex, these exceptional services will continue to meet the changing needs of the people served.

Special acknowledgements at the June 9 event by: Vernon Manor Committee Member Chair Ole Yttri, Market & Johnson, River Valley Architects, Vernon County Board Chair Justin Running, and others.

Vernon Acres strives to enhance purposeful living and increase quality of life of our community by providing compassionate quality care that promotes the health, well-being and dignity of our tenants in a safe, homelike environment.

Any questions, contact Amanda Hoff, Vernon Manor administrator, at 608-637-5400

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0