McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an author presentation and book signing event, Friday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. Richland Center author Harlan Flick will speak about his book, “One Last Dance with the Dani Tribe.”
Flick will share stories and pictures from his travels in 1980 when he went to New Guinea. During the trip Flick was one of six people who spent time with the head-hunting tribesmen known as the Dani tribe, one of the last Stone Age tribes left in the world. The location of the tribe was considered one of the most isolated and inhospitable places in the world.
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.”
