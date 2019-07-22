A Richland Center man has been identified in connection with an alleged theft of auto parts from a salvage yard in rural Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred earlier this month and was reported on Tuesday, July 16. The investigation continued throughout the week and on Saturday, July 20, the Sheriff's Office identified Jeremy W. Stankovich, 37. Stankovich is cooperating with the investigation and formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell. Stankovich is to appear in Vernon County Circuit Court Aug. 7.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office were the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Richland Center Police Department and the Fond du Lac Police Department.

