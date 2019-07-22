A Richland Center man has been identified in connection with an alleged theft of auto parts from a salvage yard in rural Viroqua.
The incident occurred earlier this month and was reported on Tuesday, July 16, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. The investigation continued throughout the week and on Saturday, July 20, the sheriff's office identified Jeremy W. Stankovich, 37.
Stankovich is cooperating with the investigation, and formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell. Stankovich is to appear in Vernon County Circuit Court Aug. 7.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office were the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Richland Center Police Department and the Fond du Lac Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.