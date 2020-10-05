 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richland Center teen injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. K
0 comments

Richland Center teen injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. K

  • 0

A Richland Center teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on County Hwy. K in the town of Genoa.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred before 2 p.m. when Alaina Wilmot, 16, was traveling north on County Hwy. K when her car's brakes failed and she could not negotiate a curve. The vehicle hit the guardrail. Wilmot was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The Genoa First Responders, Genoa Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News