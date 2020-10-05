Richland Center teen injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. K

A Richland Center teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on County Hwy. K in the town of Genoa.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred before 2 p.m. when Alaina Wilmot, 16, was traveling north on County Hwy. K when her car's brakes failed and she could not negotiate a curve. The vehicle hit the guardrail. Wilmot was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The Genoa First Responders, Genoa Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.
