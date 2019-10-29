Viroqua has a new chief of police – Rick Niedfeldt.
Neidfeldt’s first day on the job was Sept. 30. The previous chief of police was Daron Jefson, who retired April 30. Assistant Chief Todd Simonson served as the interim police chief, and will continue as the assistant chief.
Niedfeldt comes to Viroqua after being with the Trempealeau Police Department for nearly 15 years; eight-and-a-half of which he was police chief.
He started his law enforcement career part time with the Viroqua Police Department in April of 2005. In May of 2005, he joined the Trempealeau Police Department; in September of 2011 in became chief of police
Niedfeldt, who grew up in Coon Valley, said he decided on a law enforcement career because his father, Roger, was involved with EMS, first responders and the fire department. “I absolutely love helping people,” he said.
One of Niedfeldt’s goals is to bring training to the department’s current officers, “and make them the best we can.”
Another goal is to initiate programs in the community similar to ones that had success in Trempealeau; for example, officers reading to children and a bike safety program.
“I want to find needs in the community and build relationships in the community,” Niedfeldt said.
Niedfeldt, who graduated from Westby Area High School in 1999, said coming to the Viroqua Police Department has been an easy transition because the expertise and knowledge of the police makes it easy. “I’m excited for new professional challenges,” he said.
