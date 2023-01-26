Ride SMRT for free on Feb. 1

All rides on the SMRT Bus will be free on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to celebrate Transit Equity Week.

SMRT provides an affordable and reliable public transportation option for rural communities in southwestern Wisconsin. The bus system’s four routes link 14 communities, including Prairie du Chien, Viroqua, Tomah, Sparta, West Salem and La Crosse. SMRT is teaming up with Onalaska/Holmen/West Salem Ride Share and La Crosse Municipal Utility (MTU) to support events that celebrate Transit Equity Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 4). In addition to SMRT’s free ride day on Feb. 1, La Crosse MTU will be free to ride from Jan. 30 to Feb 3.

“This is a great opportunity to get out and ride the bus at no cost and experience local public transit,” said Charlie Handy, La Crosse County Community Development Manager.

Transit Equity Week is celebrated nationally in honor of Rosa Parks, whose birthday is Feb 4, and her role in combating racial segregation on public buses, trains and trolleys. Handy said he’s hoping the free rides day encourages people who have never ridden the SMRT Bus to give it a try. Rides on the SMRT Bus normally cost $3 (discount punch cards are available) and the system provides an important connection for rural communities to work, medical appointments, and social activities. SMRT is supported by municipalities, employers and counties throughout its service area.

“SMRT is an integral part of our community and operated by our dedicated drivers who do a wonderful job,” Handy said. “I encourage anyone who hasn’t tried it to consider riding SMRT to get where you need to go.” Learn more about the SMRT bus at ridesmrt.com, the Onalaska/Holmen/West Salem Taxi at runninginc.net or the La Crosse MTU at cityoflacrosse.org/mtu.