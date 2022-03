The Ridge and Valley Beekeepers Club will be meeting at the Gays Mills Community Commerce Center, 16381 Hwy. 131, Gays Mills, Sunday, April 3, at 1p.m.

The agenda includes a speaker with 22 years experience talking about spring feedings, pollen collection, and the benefits of pollen. Bee orders need to be finalized and paid for at this meeting.

This meeting is open to the public and all are welcome. Contact ridgeandvalleybeekeepers@gmail.com with any questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0