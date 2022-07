Ridge and Valley Beekeepers Club will meet at the Gays Mills Community Commerce Center, 16381 Hwy. 131, Gays Mills, Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m.

Please bring your questions and concerns for a round table discussion with the club. This is an important time in beekeeping with honey harvesting near and mite treatments have to be maintained.

This meeting is open to the public and all are welcome. Contact ridgeandvalleybeekeeping@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.