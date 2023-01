The Ridge and Valley Beekeepers Club will meet at the Gays Mills Community Commerce Center, 16381 Hwy. 131, Gays Mills, Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m.

Topics to be discussed include annual elections and how to make money from your hives.

This meeting is open to the public and all are welcome. Please contact ridgeandvalleybeekeeping@gmail.com with any questions.