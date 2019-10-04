Ridge and Valley Beekeepers Club will meet at Gays Mills Community Commerce Center, 16381 Hwy. 131, Gays Mills, Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m.

Fall bee feeding and winter hive prep will be discussed.

This meeting is open to the public and all are welcome. Contact ridgeandvalleybeekeeping@gmail.com with any questions.

