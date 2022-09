The Ridge and Valley Beekeepers Club will meet at the Gays Mills Community Commerce Center, 16381 Hwy. 131, Gays Mills, Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.

The speaker is Patrick Sizemore, Apiary Inspector, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture. Sizemore will be speaking on overwintering bees in our district with a Q&A to follow.

This meeting is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Contact ridgeandvalleybeekeeping@gmail.com with any questions.