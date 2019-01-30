The Ridge and Valley Beekeepers Club will meet at the Gays Mills Community Commerce Center, 16381 Hwy. 131, Gays Mills, Sunday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.
On the agenda will be a presentation on planting for pollinators by Hannah Gaines of the UW-Madison Department of Entomology, finalizing bee orders for club members and annual dues.
This meeting is open to the public and all are welcome. For any questions, contact ridgeandvalleybeekeepers@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.