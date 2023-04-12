People will have an opportunity to celebrate reading, writing, creativity and community at the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival in Viroqua, April 28-30.

This first-ever event, which is being hosted by McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua and the Driftless Writing Center, includes 17 authors, presentations, workshops and seminars. There will be a book fair featuring local authors and titles from regional small presses on Saturday, April 29. In addition, Dragonfly Books, an independent book store in Decorah, Iowa, will be selling books by the festival’s featured authors in the library’s lobby throughout the entire festival.

Featured authors include Dasha Kelly Hamilton, Kao Kalia Yang, Melissa Falivano, Liv Marit Haakenstad, Benjamin Percy, Margi Preus, Chad Lewis, Angela Trudell Vasquez, Eric Dregni, Franciszka Voeltz, John Armbruster, Nikki Wallschlaeger, Matt Cashion, J. Ryan Stradal, Bao Xiong, Dr. Pao Lor and Jane Schmidt.

Programs and readings will be held at the Viroqua City Hall, the Historic Temple Theatre, Vernon County Historical Society, the library, Western Technical College and businesses in downtown Viroqua.

The seed for the book festival began a year ago, when library director Trina Erickson approached Lisa Henner, a Driftless Writing Center board member, with the idea. “I thought, ‘What would bring people to Viroqua?’” Erickson said.

Henner said the Driftless Writing Center at one time hosted a fall writers conference, which was a weekend filled with authors presenting workshops. “The Driftless Writing Center is volunteer-led and doesn’t have the resources and infrastructure to do (a book festival).”

Erickson said the library wasn’t in the position to do a book festival themselves and she knew the Driftless Writing Center had connections with writers.

“We knew our missions were similar,” Erickson said of the library’s partnership with the Driftless Writing Center. “There was a level of trust. We both knew how each other works, and it clicked together and it felt right.”

The shared vision, Henner said, is they knew they wanted to offer something for everyone at a community-based event.

So with that shared vision, planning began. Erickson said they pitched the idea to the county, the city and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. “We wanted to test the idea.” She said as the various entities gave thumbs up and encouragement, it gave them the confidence to go forward.

“Everybody has been so supportive; it just keeps coming,” Henner said. “We knew it would take a village, and Viroqua showed up for it. It’s going to be fun.”

Planning began with four volunteers and has grown to a core team of 19. “That doesn’t include the day-of event volunteers,” Erickson said.

She said the core team is made up of dedicated individuals who have given a year to the book festival to create a really solid timeline. “I feel confident with what we’ve created and what we are bringing to Viroqua.”

Erickson said one purpose of the book festival is to help commerce and businesses. “Winter can be tough. We wanted to inject commerce into the region.”

“We want people to come into the community and feel it’s a welcoming place and a welcoming town, and that we’re happy to see them,” Henner said.

Erickson said the festival received four grants that totaled $25,000. “That’s significant for a first-year event. I’m so honored.”

Henner said the grants were secured because the city, county and Chamber expressed confidence in the event planners and their idea for the book festival. “That helps you get grants – a solid structure in place. So we had to feel confident Viroqua could handle the event and Viroqua had confidence in us.”

Highlights

Henner said one of the highlights is “Makin’ Cake” by Dasha Kelly Hamilton at the Historic Temple Theatre, Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. Hamilton is a former Artist of the Year and Poet Laureate for the City of Milwaukee and the 2020-2022 Poet Laureate for the State of Wisconsin.

“It’s an enormous and exciting event,” she said. “She’ll have (local resident) Dodie Whittaker as the guest baker. The cake is a metaphor for community. People will witness the performance with a baker in the background. There will be a community conversation and we eat cupcakes.”

Another highlight, Henner said, is Kao Kalia Yang, author of “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir.” She said the author has also written children’s books and at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, will give a presentation geared for all ages called, “Finding Your Inspiration” at the Historic Temple Theatre. At 5 p.m. she’ll give a presentation for adults titled, “Long Search for Belonging,” also at the theater.

“She’s dynamic,” Henner said. Erickson added Yang will talk about life as a refugee.

Another author, Liv Marit Haakenstad who’s a genealogist from Norway, will also present on the theme of movement and migration, Henner said.

On Saturday, April 29, Haakenstad will give a workshop at the Vernon County History Center/Museum titled “Norwegian Genealogy, Emigration and Transmigration,” from 9 to 10 a.m. She will discuss how to get started with genealogy research using methods in her new book, “A Guide to Norwegian Genealogy Emigration, and Transmigration.”

Haakenstad will hold a second workshop at the museum on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. titled, “Grandma’s Story: Putting Your Genealogical Research into a Family Story.” Henner said Haakenstad will talk about how data she collected was put into a story of her grandmother’s life.

Erickson said yet another highlight is programming falling under the title “Not Just For Kids!” on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29.

At 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, the library will be the site for games of Dungeons & Dragon. Podcaster/teacher/author Ben Riggs will speak from 4 to 4:30 p.m. to kick off the event. For those new to the game to experienced players, this activity is for all ages with a special focus on teen leadership. It’s geared toward ages 10-17.

Saturday, April 29, Erickson said, will feature a presentation on why manga is OK for children to read. The presentation at the library, which is for all ages and titled, “How and Why to Read Graphic Novels with Children and Which Ones,” from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Erickson said there will also be a Magic the Gathering tournament on Saturday with facilitator James Kangas from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The game boards and cards will be provided at no cost.

Henner said Islands of Brilliance based in Milwaukee will be at the library Saturday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. to present the activity, “Intro to 3-D Stop Motion” for neurodiverse teens.

“Registration is required, but it’s free,” Henner said. “This was an opportunity to include everybody in the programming.”

Saturday’s event will conclude with live music from Knapp Creek and Rucksack Revolution beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Club.

“People can kick back on Saturday night – it gives out-of-town people something to do and those who couldn’t make the festival can also kick back.”

Henner said since the book festival falls at the end of National Poetry Month, there is a poetry workshop at the library on Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Poetry Laboratory Stations. “There will be stations with poetry prompts and a reading after,” she said.

Food

There will also be food available during the book festival.

“The other fun thing that’s important to me is the Waffle Wagon on Saturday and the Lion Burgers for lunch,” Henner said.

The Waffle Wagon will be in the parking lot of the Vernon County History Center/Museum Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the fresh Norwegian waffles will benefit the book festival and the museum.

The Viroqua Lions Club will be selling Lions Burgers and Lion Burger plates in the lower level of the Viroqua Eagles Club on Saturday from 11 a.m. 2 p.m.

On Sunday, a community pancake breakfast will be served at the Viroqua United Methodist Church, from 8 to 10 a.m. During the breakfast, winners of the art contest will be announced at 9 a.m.

There is a charge for all of the food being served.