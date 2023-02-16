It’s not all about the words. Jacket and cover art, typography, and interior illustrations play an important part in the making of books. To celebrate the many contributions of visual artists, the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival invites all artists to craft work inspired by the world of books. It’s a chance to have fun, be creative, have your art on display, and win valuable prizes.

Maggie Strittmater, from the festival committee says, “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your work, and choose if you want to have your work displayed in the art gallery, or put into the art contest.”

Art gallery (Displayed April 28-30)

Submit your artwork for display in the book festival art gallery, which is located inside McIntosh Memorial Library. Art submitted for the gallery will be put on display and not judged in the contest.

Art contest (Displayed April 28-30)

The judging will be done by both visitors to the festival and a panel of three judges. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be displayed in the McIntosh Memorial Library for the month of May and receive a ribbon and $100 in Viroqua Bucks. The winner of the Judges’ Choice Award will also be displayed in the McIntosh Memorial Library for the month of May and will receive a ribbon, a basket of goodies from local businesses, and $250 in Viroqua Bucks. The winners will be announced on Sunday, April 30, at 9 a.m. during the festival’s pancake breakfast at the Viroqua United Methodist Church.

For more information on the art gallery and contest, and for the rules and deadlines for the displays, please visit the festival website at ridgesandriversbookfestival.org.

The Ridges & Rivers Book Festival will be held April 28-30 in Viroqua. The festival honors the vision of celebrating reading, writing, creativity, and community.