The annual River Bluff Daze Hike will be held on Sugar Creek Bluff near Ferryville, Saturday, July 27, .
Hikers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Ferryville Boat Landing (turn toward the river at the Cheapo Depot) for treats and handouts. Participants will carpool to the trail head on North Buck Creek Road for the 9 a.m. hike. This gradual one-and-a-half-mile hike through the bluff top habitat a way to relax and enjoy the beauty of the area.
For more information, like the Ferryville Tourism Council on Facebook (ferryvillewi) or call Joanne White at 608-734-9018.
