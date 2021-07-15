River Bluff Daze planned in Ferryville

River Bluff Daze returns to Ferryville, Saturday, July 24. The free event features numerous activities throughout the day.

The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m., join an expert guide for nature hike at Sugar Creek Bluff. Meet at the Ferryville Boat Landing to carpool up to Sugar Creek Bluff. Hikers will see birds, wildlife, wildflowers and experience the panoramic view of the Mississippi River Valley;

9

a.m., Farmers Market in Sugar Creek Park featuring Amish goods, produce, crafts, quilts, bird houses, yard ornaments and a variety of products, plus free coffee to sip while it lasts. Brat Fry by Ferryville Farmers Market Committee featuring Wisconsin brats. Transportation between Sugar Creek Park and the Ferryville Community Center for the Tractor Pull will be available via tractor and wagon;