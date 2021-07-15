River Bluff Daze planned in Ferryville

River Bluff Daze returns to Ferryville, Saturday, July 24. The free event features numerous activities throughout the day.
The schedule is as follows:
8:30 a.m., join an expert guide for nature hike at Sugar Creek Bluff. Meet at the Ferryville Boat Landing to carpool up to Sugar Creek Bluff. Hikers will see birds, wildlife, wildflowers and experience the panoramic view of the Mississippi River Valley;
- 9
a.m., Farmers Market in Sugar Creek Park featuring Amish goods, produce, crafts, quilts, bird houses, yard ornaments and a variety of products, plus free coffee to sip while it lasts. Brat Fry by Ferryville Farmers Market Committee featuring Wisconsin brats. Transportation between Sugar Creek Park and the Ferryville Community Center for the Tractor Pull will be available via tractor and wagon;
- 9 a.m., the antique tractor pull Weigh-in starts;
- 11 a.m., the 13th annual Antique Tractor Pull hosted and organized by the Ferryville Antique Tractor Association begins at the Ferryville Community Center. (Rain date: Sunday, July 25) There are 27 classes for the pull. New antique classes added. To register for the antique tractor pull, go to www.ferryvilletractor.com. The Antique Tractor Association raffle tickets will be on sale and there are bucket raffles, too;
- 10 a.m., registration for the new Kid’s Pedal Pull by Kindschi Pedal Pulls, Ferryville Community Center; 11 a.m., kid’s pull starts. This for children age 4 – 12. No fee;
10 a.m., food, coffee and donuts. Authentic Chicago Style Vienna Beef hotdogs and Italian Beef Sandwiches from Novi’s Beef in Berwyn, Illinois, and beverages are available at the community center provided by Freeman Lutheran Church. Adult beverages sold by the Ferryville Fire Department and First Responders;
- The annual Ferryville Vision & Promotion raffle this year features a “one of a kind” king/queen size quilt (value of $700) created by local quilt artist Diane Rosenthal as well as a “Kay’s Potiques—a high-fired original unique design” stoneware bowl (value of $120) and a $100 Cabela’s gift certificate. Raffle tickets are available all day for $1/ticket or $5 for six tickets at the community center. These raffle items will be drawn at 9 p.m. Proceeds go to The Playground Fund;
- 4:30 p.m., activities move downtown where the restaurants will all have drink specials;
- 5 to 9 p.m., music at River View Park, “The Smokehouse” band performing country and ‘70s rock. Music at Jerry’s Sportsman’s on the deck at 2 p.m.
- Dusk, fireworks.
For more details, go to www.visitferryville.com.