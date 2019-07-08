A Sextonville man was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday, July 2, at about 11:45 a.m., in the town of Webster.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Henry F. Pauls, 68, was operating a delivery truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (propane) on Green Hollow Road, just north of State Hwy. 82, near La Farge. The right front tire of the truck went slightly off the right side of the roadway while Pauls was meeting an oncoming mid-size SUV operated by Craig D. Hysel, 43, of rural La Farge. The two vehicles did not collide; however, as the delivery truck went onto the soft shoulder the truck rolled down an embankment and came to rest on its left side.
Pauls was extricated from the vehicle by the La Farge Fire Department and transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua by La Farge Ambulance. Pauls was treated for minor injuries and released. He was wearing a seat belt.
There was no spillage or any release of gas.
The La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
