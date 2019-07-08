Rollover crash

Henry F. Pauls was involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday, July 2, while driving a delivery truck carrying propane on Green Hollow Road, just north of State Hwy. 82, near La Farge.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Department photo

A Sextonville man was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday, July 2, at about 11:45 a.m., in the town of Webster.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Henry F. Pauls, 68, was operating a delivery truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (propane) on Green Hollow Road, just north of State Hwy. 82, near La Farge. The right front tire of the truck went slightly off the right side of the roadway while Pauls was meeting an oncoming mid-size SUV operated by Craig D. Hysel, 43, of rural La Farge. The two vehicles did not collide; however, as the delivery truck went onto the soft shoulder the truck rolled down an embankment and came to rest on its left side.

Pauls was extricated from the vehicle by the La Farge Fire Department and transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua by La Farge Ambulance. Pauls was treated for minor injuries and released. He was wearing a seat belt.

There was no spillage or any release of gas.

The La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.