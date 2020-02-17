Ron Kind representatives to hold office hours in Vernon County

Rep. Ron Kind has announced that representatives from his district offices will hold open office hours in all 18 counties within Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District during the week of March 2.
Kind’s office can assist Wisconsinites having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other federal agencies. Representatives from his office are also available to meet by scheduled appointment in either of his La Crosse or Eau Claire offices. More information can also be found by calling toll-free 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.
Kind’s staff will be available in the Vernon County area during the dates, times and locations listed below:
Wednesday, March 4
Stoddard, 10-11 a.m., Stoddard Village Hall 180 N. Main St., Stoddard
Viroqua, 1-2 p.m., McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua
Gays Mills, 3-4 p.m., Gays Mills Village Hall, 16381 State Hwy. 131, Gays Mills
Friday, March 6
Hillsboro, 10-11 a.m., Hillsboro Public Library, 819 High Ave., Hillsboro